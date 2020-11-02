Odisha CM inaugurates Sports facilities in Hinjilicut, Chatrapur and Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: In a bid to promote sports and sports culture in Odisha and in national level, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually inaugurated three Sports facilities in Hinjilicut, Chatrapur in Ganjam district and in Bhubaneswar.

The facilities include an indoor stadium at Hinjilicut and a multi-purpose indoor hall along with three badminton courts in Chatrapur of Ganjam district, and 10m and 50m shooting ranges in Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Hinjilicut Indoor Stadium has the facilities of four badminton courts and spaces for table tennis, yoga, gym, physiotherapy, board games. A total of Rs 11 crore

Similarly, the Chatrapur Indoor stadium has three badminton courts, table tennis room and other facilities.

On the other hand, the shooting ranges in Kalinga Stadium have been developed by Aditya Birla Group have a 22 lane 10 meter range which includes 10 electronic lane and 12 electrical manual targets.