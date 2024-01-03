TNI Evening News Headlines – January 03, 2024

➡️7 more products of Odisha have now been accorded GI tag. Odisha GI list has gone up to 25.
➡️Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) Court in Cuttack has ordered for auction of 110 acres of land, 11 luxury vehicles and deposits worth Rs 2.17 crore of the chit-fund firm Artha Tatwa group.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates much-awaited Lower Suktel irrigation project in Balangir district.
➡️A total of 511 cases of the JN.1 variant have been reported from 11 States in India.
➡️PM Modi holds roadshow in Kerala’s Thrissur
➡️BJP appoints new Prabharis for all Morchas; Sunil Bansal appointed Prabhari of Yuva Morcha, Baijayant Jay Panda named new Prabhari of Mahila Morcha.
➡️Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports ranked second and third among global airports with best on time performance in 2023.
➡️Namibian cheetah Aasha given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
➡️Over 100 dead & around 200 wounded in Twin Blasts near a graveyard in Iran.
➡️‘Dear Purusha’ becomes first Odia movie to feature at Times Square, New York.
➡️South Africa trail India by 36 runs at stumps on day one of second Test.
