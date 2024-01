The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Will Damodar Rout’s Return strengthen BJD in 2024 Elections?

Out of 44 respondents, 33 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Senior leader Damodar Rout’s return may not strengthen BJD in 2024 Elections while 11 people voted saying that yes, Damodar Rout’s return will definitely strengthen BJD in 2024 Elections.