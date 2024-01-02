TNI News Headlines – January 02, 2024

➡️Odisha reported 4 more positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 caseload reached 24 in the State.
➡️The first-ever ‘Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani’ (World Odia Language Conference) will be organized for 3 days from February 3 to 5, 2024.
➡️Missing 3-year-old’s body found in pond near house in Balasore.
➡️Ministry of Railways sanctions opening of a halt station at Taraboi between Khurda Road & Khurda Town stations.
➡️IMD issues yellow alert for dense fog in districts of Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Rayagada, Koraput.
➡️Anxiety and trouble in sleeping are identified as new symptoms of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1.
➡️Representatives of All India Motor Transport Congress had successful meeting with Home Ministry officials. Truck Drivers end protest.
➡️Home Minister Amit Shah Amit Shah reviews Jammu and Kashmir security situation; directs officials to strengthen counter-terrorism operations.
➡️BJP to arrange 50,000 darshan of Ram Mandir daily after consecration till March 25.
➡️India lose by 190 runs to Australia in 3rd women’s ODI, suffer 0-3 whitewash in three-match series.
➡️Japan Airlines plane with 367 people on board collides with Coast Guard plane at Tokyo Airport.
➡️All 379 passengers & crew on board were evacuated from the Burning Plane but 5 Japanese Coast Guard Members killed, Captain injured in Japan Airport collision.
