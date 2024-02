The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Naming much-awaited Baramunda ISBT after Dr. BR Ambedkar – Your Views?

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Out of 51 respondents, 36 persons have given in favour of the opinion that an iconic figure from Odisha should have been preferred to name the much-awaited Baramunda Inter State Bus Terminal in Bhubaneswar while 15 people voted saying that naming the Baramunda ISBT after Dr. BR Ambedkar is the right decision by the State Government.