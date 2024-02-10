TNI Evening News Headlines – February 10, 2024

➡️CM Naveen Patnaik graced the Men’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 match between India and Spain at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar & wished the teams the very best.
➡️Odisha Government today raised the assistance amount by Rs 500 in Madhu Babu Pension Yojana of SSEPD.
➡️Mortal remains of V Sugnana Kumari Deo reached Bhubaneswar on a special flight from Chennai; taken to BJD party office in Bhubaneswar.
➡️JSW Group signs MoU with Odisha Government for establishment of Integrated Electric Vehicles (EV) and EV Battery Manufacturing Project at Cuttack and Paradip.
➡️Over 2,500 aspirants have applied online for Congress party tickets ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections in Odisha.
➡️Miscreants posing as baraatis loot gift items, cash worth Rs 5 lakh from mandap in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Parliament adjourned sine die as budget session concludes.
➡️India to establish IIT Campus in Sri Lanka; UPI to be launched in Sri Lanka soon.
➡️Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique joins joins NCP in the presence of party chief and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai.
➡️Mumbai Court remanded Amarendra Mishra, arrested in connection with a weapons case arising from the killing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar – to four days’ police custody till February 13.
➡️There will be no alliance with INDIA bloc; AAP to contest all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and Chandigarh.
➡️PM Narendra Modi to UAE on February 13-14; to inaugurate first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.
➡️Freestyle Chess: India’s Gukesh beats World No 1 Carlsen and Liren to sit joint-second.
➡️Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims to be in a strong position with 170 seats in the general elections in Pakistan.
➡️February 9 Summary of US Central Command’s Self-Defense Strikes in Yemen.
