TNI Morning News Headlines – February 10, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets playback singer Jubin Nautiyal and appreciated him for lending his melodic voice to the song released on the occasion of Sri Jagannatha Parikrama project inauguration.
➡️Veteran BJD leader and 10-time MLA V Sugnana Kumari Deo, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday. She was 87.
➡️Mortal remains of V Sugnana Kumari Deo to reach Bhubaneswar from Chennai by flight in the evening.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik opens Kalinga Literary Festival.
➡️Ollywood actor Manoj Mishra joins Congress.
➡️Home Minister Amit Shah announces that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be notified before the Loksabha Elections 2024.
➡️Devotees gather in large numbers outside Ayodhya Ram Mandir to get Ram Lalla’s darshan.
➡️NIA conducts raid in a school at Gujjar Nagar, Jammu, in connection with a terror funding case.
➡️After CBI, ED files case against Sameer Wankhede; NCB says “Wankhede tried to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan”.
➡️Mercury dips to 5.2 degrees Celsius in Delhi.
➡️EPFO fixes 8.25 pc interest rate on employees’ provident fund for 2023-24: Sources.
➡️India’s forex reserves at 1-month high of USD 622.47 billion.
➡️Claiming two-thirds majority, Imran Khan delivers AI generated ‘victory’ speech.
➡️Nawaz Sharif appeals rival parties to join hands to form unity Government to rebuild Pakistan after he fails to win majority.
➡️UK Foreign Secretary urges Pakistan to uphold fundamental human rights amid poll violence.
