TNI Morning News Headlines – February 10, 2024

➡️Veteran BJD leader and 10-time MLA V Sugnana Kumari Deo, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday. She was 87.
➡️Mortal remains of V Sugnana Kumari Deo to reach Bhubaneswar from Chennai by flight in the evening.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik opens Kalinga Literary Festival.
➡️Ollywood actor Manoj Mishra joins Congress.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets playback singer Jubin Nautiyal and appreciated him for lending his melodic voice to the song released on the occasion of Sri Jagannatha Parikrama project inauguration.
➡️Home Minister Amit Shah announces that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be notified before the Loksabha Elections 2024.
➡️Devotees gather in large numbers outside Ayodhya Ram Mandir to get Ram Lalla’s darshan.
➡️NIA conducts raid in a school at Gujjar Nagar, Jammu, in connection with a terror funding case.
➡️After CBI, ED files case against Sameer Wankhede; NCB says “Wankhede tried to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan”.
➡️Mercury dips to 5.2 degrees Celsius in Delhi.
➡️EPFO fixes 8.25 pc interest rate on employees’ provident fund for 2023-24: Sources.
➡️India’s forex reserves at 1-month high of USD 622.47 billion.
➡️Claiming two-thirds majority, Imran Khan delivers AI generated ‘victory’ speech.
➡️Nawaz Sharif appeals rival parties to join hands to form unity Government to rebuild Pakistan after he fails to win majority.
➡️UK Foreign Secretary urges Pakistan to uphold fundamental human rights amid poll violence.
