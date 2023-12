The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – What Do You Expect in Odisha Politics?

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Out of 45 respondents, 32 persons have given in favour of the opinion that BJD-BJP tactical understanding will work in Odisha Politics while 7 people voted saying that BJD may formally join National Democratic Alliance (NDA), 6 people voted saying that there will be a heavy fight between BJD-BJP.