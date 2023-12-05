Cuttack Marriage Registrar rejects MLA Bijay Shankar’s Marriage Application

TNI Bureau: In a major setback for Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das, the Cuttack marriage registrar has reportedly rejected his application for marriage with Pratyusha Nanda.

The MLA’s application was rejected citing errors. The marriage registrar said that the application said that Pratyusha was unmarried, while she is a divorced.

It is to be noted here that Shankar had on September 21 submitted the application for registration of marriage with Pratyusha. However, his rumoured girlfriend Somalika Dash moved the marriage registrar seeking rejection of his application.

Somalika had alleged that the lawmaker had all sorts of relationship with her by promising to marry her. However, no action has been taken against him as he belong to the ruling BJD party.