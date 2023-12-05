Odisha Vigilance tops in Detection of Highest number of DA Cases in 2022: NCRB

TNI Bureau: Odisha Vigilance was first among all the States in detection and registration of DA (Disproportionate Assets) cases in the country, revealed the Crime in India-2022 data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Registration of DA cases requires painstaking groundwork in collection of relevant information regarding assets and financial transactions of corrupt public servants and indicates the proactive aggressive approach of an anti-corruption agency in combating corruption. A comparative chart of different States in registration of DA cases is depicted below.

Similarly, with registration of 84 corruption cases on the allegation of criminal misconduct (misappropriation of govt funds), Odisha Vigilance was 3 rd among all the States in the country.

In the year 2022, chargesheets were filed in 321 cases which was 3rd highest in the country

Further, in the 321 cases, Odisha Vigilance chargesheeted 551 accused persons for corruption, which was 3 rd highest in the country.

Apart from this, in 2022, with 90 cases ending in conviction, Odisha Vigilance ranked 3rd in the country on this parameter

Also, on the parameter of number of persons convicted in the year, Odisha Vigilance, was 2nd among all Anti-Corruption Agencies of the States, with 124 accused persons convicted for corruption related offences.

Moreover, regarding the proactive action of dismissal/removal of public servants from Govt. service in 2022, Odisha ranked 3rd highest in the country.

Further, for awarding major punishments to accused persons involved in Vigilance cases in the year 2022, Odisha was 2 nd highest in the country.

It is worth mentioning here that in all most all major parameters like detection and registration of DA cases, criminal misconduct, charge sheets, conviction & dismissal/removal of public servants, Odisha Vigilance is among the top performing states in the country.

Odisha Vigilance is committed to continue strong actions against corrupt public servants in the State.