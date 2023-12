The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Who will become the CM of Rajasthan?

Out of 37 respondents, 23 persons have given in favour of the opinion that BJP leader and former two-time Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will become the CM of Rajasthan while 10 people voted saying that Baba Balaknath will be the next CM of Rajasthan, 4 voted for Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the next Rajasthan CM.