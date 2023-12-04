NCRB 2022 Report: Odisha tops in Cyber Crime Cases against Women

TNI Bureau: The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has released its comprehensive data for 2022 which showed significant rise in different categories of crimes.

The report revealed a substantial 24.4 per cent increase in cyber crimes across the country. A total of 65,893 cybercrime cases were registered in 2022 as compared to 52,974 cases registered in 2021.

Likewise, the crime against children also has increased by 8.7%. In 2021, a total of 1,49,404 cases were registered but it rose to 1,62,449 in 2022.

In the corruption category, the number of case rose to 4,139 in 2022 as compared to 3,745 cases in 2021, marking a 10.5% increase.

Likewise, there is a four per cent rise in crimes against women as compared to the previous year. While as many as 4,28,278 cases of crimes against women were recorded in 2021, it has rose to 4,45,256 cases in 2022.

Shockingly, Odisha topped the list of states for the cases related to cyber offences against women registered under the Information Technology Act in the same year. The state registered 23648 crime cases against women in 2022 which was 31352 in 2021.

Likewise, Odisha recorded a total of 542 cases under the IT Act for cyber crime offences against women in the state during 2022.

As many as 269 cases for publishing or transmitting obscene videos and pictures of women and girls online were recorded in Odisha in 2022 and 273 cases were also registered against cyber criminals in 2022 for morphing pictures of women and creating fake profiles online.

As many as 7327 and 5308 cases were registered in Odisha for assaulting and kidnapping women respectively. The state also witnessed 1464 rape cases in 2022. The report also showed 1720 child rape cases under the POCSO act in 2022.

According to reports, Odisha Police have registered 33 cases in 2022 against different persons for keeping various child pornography videos and pictures.