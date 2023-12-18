TNI WhatsApp Poll on most suitable leader to lead Odisha in 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI WhatsApp Poll on the most suitable leader to lead Odisha in 2024

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Who is the most suitable leader to lead Odisha in 2024?

Out of 52 respondents, 24 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Odisha CM and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik will remain the most suitable leader to lead Odisha in 2024 while 15 people voted saying that Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi will be the most suitable leader to lead Odisha in 2024, 8 voted for Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, 3 for National Vice-President of the BJP Baijayant “Jay” Panda and 2 for Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das.

