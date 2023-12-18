Six people Die of Diarrhoea in Rourkela in Three days

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: At least six people have died of Diarrhoea while over 150 others have been admitted at hospital in Rourkela in the last three days.

It is been a week that diarrhoea cases were reported from Panposh, Udit Nagar, Chhend and various other places of Rourkela.

Over 150 people from these localities who suffered from diarrhoea were admitted in Rourkela Government Hospital. However, six of them reportedly died due to the disease in the last three days.

Efforts by the local administration including the Rourkela Municipal Corporation have been started to check further outbreak of the disease.

As part of their actions, the officials have started sanitation and water purification in the affected areas of the Steel City.

