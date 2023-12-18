Sensex down 180 pts, Nifty trades below 21,450 in closing bell

Indian benchmark indices on Monday broke 3-day winning record and ended in the red with Nifty traded around 21,400.

At close, the Sensex was down 168.66 points or 0.24 percent at 71,315.09, and the Nifty was down 38.00 points or 0.18 percent at 21,418.70.

Top losers on the Nifty were Power Grid Corporation, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, ITC and Tech Mahindra, while gainers were Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Hindalco Industries and Reliance Industries.

Among sectors, pharma index up 1 percent, capital goods index up 0.7 percent, while realty index down 1 percent and bank index down 0.5 percent

Broader indices outperformed the main indices with BSE Midcap index rose 0.3 percent and smallcap index gained 0.5 percent.