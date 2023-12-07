TNI WhatsApp Poll on acceptable face in Post Naveen Era

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI WhatsApp Poll on acceptable face in Post Naveen Era
The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Which Leader will be An Acceptable Face in Post Naveen Era?
Out of 71 respondents, 26 persons have given in favour of the opinion that National Vice-President of the BJP Baijayant “Jay” Panda will be an acceptable face in post Naveen era while 18 people voted saying that Lok Sabha MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi will be an acceptable face in post Naveen era, 6 voted for BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, 4 voted each for BJD leaders Kartik Pandian and Pranab Prakash Das, 13 voted for none of the above.

TNI WhatsApp Poll on acceptable face in Post Naveen Era

 

