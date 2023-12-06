BJP accuses BJD of Politicisation of College Campus sans Student Polls 

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of politicisation of college campus sans student polls.

While addressing the media persons today, BJP State Spokesperson Thakur Ranjit Das, alleged that the BJD is using college students for party propaganda. Party flags are being used in college campuses, banners are being put up, the party symbols are being used for campaigning and BJD leaders and workers are campaigning in the classrooms to attract new voters, he claimed.

“While the state government has been cancelling the student elections for six years by showing various reasons, the BJD leaders are creating atmosphere of politics in college campuses for the upcoming elections. This shows Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s double standard policy,” Thakur said.

The saffron leader alleged that the state government is violating the rules of the Lyngdoh Committee, which says that canceling student election is not a good sign for democracy. Today Odisha student leaders are showing their skills and knowledge in the big positions of the country. Many personalities like the President of the country Droupadi Murmu, Governor of the Reserve Bank Shaktikanta Das, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have become prominent faces in the development of the country from student leaders, he said.

The fear that the current students will take the leadership of Odisha in the coming days has gripped the BJD. However, the students will give a proper response against this injustice in the upcoming elections.