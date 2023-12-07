TNI Morning News Headlines – December 07, 2023

➡️Income Tax department raids on multiple divisions of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited, a company manufacturing liquor and unearth Rs 150 crore following allegations of tax evasion. Raids underway for the second day.
➡️A fire incident occurred in Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express (12074) at Cuttack station on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.
➡️All schools and anganwadi centres in Sundargarh district remain closed for today due to unseasonal rain.
➡️Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade becomes the first Woman Medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed at the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen after successfully completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School.
➡️Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive in Hyderabad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of state party chief Revanth Reddy as CM of Telangana.
➡️BJP Parliamentary Party meeting gets underway in Delhi.
➡️Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit near Guwahati, Assam at around 5.42 am: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take aerial survey of floods in Tamil Nadu today.
➡️Gujarat’s Garba dance gets included in UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list.
➡️Carbon emissions in India to increase by 8.2 per cent in 2023: Study.
➡️Sensex falls 211.21 points to 69,442.52 in early trade; Nifty declines 58.95 points to 20,878.75.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.36 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️England beat India by 38 runs in first women’s T20I in Mumbai.
➡️Israeli forces enter Gaza’s second largest city Khan Younis.
➡️Indian-Origin Samir Shah appointed new BBC Chairman by UK Government.
