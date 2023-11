The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Which Factor will play a key role in Odisha Assembly Polls in 2024?

Out of 34 respondents, 20 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Micro Management will play a key role in Odisha Assembly Polls in 2024 while 11 people voted saying that Development Work will be a major issue, 1 each voted for Caste Equations, Anti-Incumbency and Dissidents which will play a key role in 2024 Assembly Polls in Odisha.