Nabarangpur Shocker! Minor girl ‘gang-raped’ by two teachers in school

TNI Bureau: In a shocking and shameful incident, two teachers allegedly gang-raped an 11-year-old girl on the school premises under Kundei police limits in Raighar block of Nabarangpur district.

The matter came to light only after the victim, a class VI student narrated her ordeal to her parents yesterday. She said that the teachers reportedly committed the gruesome crime in the school toilet on Tuesday.

Soon, her parents rushed her to the local hospital where the doctor revealed that she might have been sexually assaulted.

The ashram school where the incident took place is located very close to the Chhattisgarh border

Later, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint at Kundei police station. Based on the complaint, Nabarangpur police immediately detained both the teachers.

Cops also have registered a case under section 376 (db) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the teachers.

Currently, the girl is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital for further treatment.