The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Should Odisha Govt declare ‘Dry Day’ on January 17, Day of Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration?

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Out of 45 respondents, 41 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Odisha Government should declare ‘Dry Day’ on January 17, Day of Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration while only 4 people voted saying that the State Government will not declare ‘Dry Day’ tomorrow.