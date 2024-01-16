TNI Evening News Headlines – January 16, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket launch System
➡️All liquor shops will remain closed in Kendrapara district on January 17 & January 22 in view of the inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama project and Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration.
➡️Opposition in Odisha demands closure of liquor shops on January 22.
➡️Odisha BJP demands holiday on January 22 in the State, the day of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Lord Ramlala at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
➡️A delegation of the BJP State unit today handed over a memorandum to the CEO-Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal demanding the transfer of IAS and IPS officers serving in one place for over 3 years.
➡️One Army personnel lost his life, another injured after an Army vehicle met with an accident in Kassalian in the border area of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Parliament security breach accused Neelam Azad’s bail plea order reserved by court.
Related Posts

Puri gears up for Jan 17 Shrimandir Parikrama Prakalpa…

TNI Morning News Headlines – January 16, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Mamata Banerjee announces TMC’s ‘rally for harmony’ with people of all religions on January 22 amid Ram temple consecration.
➡️PM Modi receives a rousing welcome as he holds a roadshow in Kochi, Kerala.
➡️Amitabh Bachchan buys 10,000 sq ft plot worth Rs 14.5 cr in Ayodhya.
➡️Sensex declines 199.17 points to settle at 73,128.77; Nifty dips 65.15 points to 22,032.30.
➡️Indian women’s hockey team beats Italy 5-1 to enter semi-finals of Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi.
➡️Team Karnataka U-19 reaches Bengaluru after winning Cooch Behar Trophy.
➡️India working on developing 120 Km, 200 Km rockets after South American nations showing interest in Made in India Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket launch System.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.