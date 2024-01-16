TNI Evening News Headlines – January 16, 2024

➡️All liquor shops will remain closed in Kendrapara district on January 17 & January 22 in view of the inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama project and Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration.
➡️Opposition in Odisha demands closure of liquor shops on January 22.
➡️Odisha BJP demands holiday on January 22 in the State, the day of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Lord Ramlala at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
➡️A delegation of the BJP State unit today handed over a memorandum to the CEO-Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal demanding the transfer of IAS and IPS officers serving in one place for over 3 years.
➡️One Army personnel lost his life, another injured after an Army vehicle met with an accident in Kassalian in the border area of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Parliament security breach accused Neelam Azad’s bail plea order reserved by court.
➡️Mamata Banerjee announces TMC’s ‘rally for harmony’ with people of all religions on January 22 amid Ram temple consecration.
➡️PM Modi receives a rousing welcome as he holds a roadshow in Kochi, Kerala.
➡️Amitabh Bachchan buys 10,000 sq ft plot worth Rs 14.5 cr in Ayodhya.
➡️Sensex declines 199.17 points to settle at 73,128.77; Nifty dips 65.15 points to 22,032.30.
➡️Indian women’s hockey team beats Italy 5-1 to enter semi-finals of Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi.
➡️Team Karnataka U-19 reaches Bengaluru after winning Cooch Behar Trophy.
➡️India working on developing 120 Km, 200 Km rockets after South American nations showing interest in Made in India Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket launch System.
