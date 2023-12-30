TNI Evening News Headlines – December 30, 2023

➡️Odisha Cabinet increases upper age limit for Odisha Civil Service from 32 to 38 years.
➡️Senior IPS Arun Sarangi given additional charge of Odisha DGP until a Regular DGP Joins.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik laid foundation stone of Turi-Guntat irrigation project (577 Cr) & 11 Mega lift Irrigation Projects (1272 Cr) through Video Conferencing at Nabarangpur.
➡️Odisha Cabinet approved 13 major proposals of 10 departments. 365 posts created under Urban Development Department.
➡️Odisha Government to organize GP level awareness camps under the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ initiative in in 6794 GPs of the State.
➡️Soro: Farmer dies in elephant attack at Gadasahi under Oupada police limits.
➡️Odisha Vigilance apprehended a Field Assistant at office of Asst. Director, Sericulture, Baripada in Mayurbhanj district for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1,50,000.
