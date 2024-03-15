TNI Evening News Headlines – March 15, 2024

➡️Former Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya airlifted to Bhubaneswar from Sambalpur.
➡️Odisha Government rules no selfies, pictures with wild animals.
➡️Ollywood Actor Arindam Roy quits BJD, joins BJP.
➡️IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorm with lightning and moderate rainfall in several districts of Odisha between March 16 and March 20, 2024.
➡️Panchayat samiti members had a scuffle with the police when they were marching towards Naveen Niwas to press their demands including salary and rights at par with sarpanchs.
➡️At the India Today Conclave, Union Home Minister Amit Shah does not rule out alliance with BJD in Odisha; says PM Modi and BJP President to take a decision on Odisha.
➡️Centre clears new E-vehicle policy to promote India as a manufacturing destination for Electric Vehicles.
