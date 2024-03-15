Amit Shah’s Big Message on Odisha Politics

Union Home Minister and BJP’s ‘Chanakya’ Amit Shah sent two clear messages at India Today Enclave, while some may found it ambiguous. He did not rule out the alliance with BJD in Odisha and put the ball in PM Modi and JP Nadda’s court to take a final decision on how BJP will proceed in the state.

We can see two messages here – BJP is not averse to forge an alliance with BJD in Odisha on the basis of political equations, as he does not see philosophy in hardcore politics. However, he put party’s interest at the forefront. Allies can’t dictate the terms and any formula won’t look like a loss of face for the saffron party. He did not say it, but he meant it.

Second message is very loud and clear – if there is no alliance, BJP is ready to fight aggressively and perform better than last time in both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. Can BJD afford to fight against a fierce and aggressive BJP in 2024?

With BJD going through a transition phase and facing massive resentment/infighting within the party and anti-incumbency in the ground, Naveen-Pandian won’t take a risk by choosing the path of confrontation with leaders like Modi-Shah. Will Modi-Naveen bonhomie seal the deal? Or, will BJP choose to grow on its own irrespective of the outcome?

Let’s Wait and Watch.