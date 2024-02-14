TNI WhatsApp Poll: 8 People Get It Right on Ashwini Vaishnaw

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group yesterday on 3rd Rajya Sabha candidate from Odisha. 3 choices were given – Pradeep Majhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw and a Surprise Face.

Interestingly, 21 people opted for a surprise face while 13 people voted in favour of Pradeep Majhi. Only 8 People got it right by voting for Ashwini Vaishnaw.

8 participants of the TNI WhatsApp Poll, namely Deepak Prusty, Pradyuman Shah Deo, Jagadish Pradhan, Sachidananda Swain, Diptabhanu Satapathy, Sibasankar Das Mahapatra, Sabyasachi Mishra and D. Senapati voted in favour of the opinion that Railway Minister and BJP Candidate Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the third Rajya Sabha candidate from Odisha.

While BJP named Ashwini Vaishnaw’s candidature for Rajya Sabha from Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday extended support to him, “for the larger interest of State’s Railways and Telecom Development”.