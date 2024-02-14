TNI Morning News Headlines – February 14, 2024

➡️BJP announces the name of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as Rajya Sabha candidate from Odisha.
➡️BJD announces to support the candidature of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as BJP’s Rajya Sabha nominee from Odisha.
➡️Former MLA Anshuman Mohanty resigns from primary membership of Congress party.
➡️Saraswati Puja being celebrated across Odisha with religious fervour.
➡️Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet services extended till February 15 in seven districts (Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa) of Haryana.
➡️Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena flagged off 350 e-buses today.
➡️Congress releases list of candidates for Rajya Sabha election. Sonia Gandhi nominated from Rajasthan, Akhilesh Prasad Singh from Bihar, Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh, Chandrakant Handore from Maharashtra.
➡️Sonia Gandhi to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan today.
➡️India remembers the fallen CRPF personnel on Pulwama attack anniversary.
➡️Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with the words ‘Guest of Honor-Republic of India’ ahead of PM Modi’s address to the World Government Summit.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi today.
