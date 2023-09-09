TNI WhatsApp Group Voting on renaming India as Bharat

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI WhatsApp Group Voting on renaming India as Bharat
The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – By Which Name would you prefer to call Our Nation?
Out of 61 respondents, 50 persons opined that they prefer to call our Nation as Bharat while 11 persons have given their opinion that India is the perfect name of our nation. They don’t want change in the name of the country from India to Bharat.
