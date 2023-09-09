TNI Evening News Headlines – September 09, 2023

➡️Due to cyclonic circulation, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over several districts of Odisha in the next 48 hours: IMD.
➡️G-20 in India: PM Modi launches Global Biofuels Alliance in his clean energy push on sidelines of G20 Summit in the presence of head of US, Brazil, Argentina and Italy.
➡️PM Modi announces adoption of Delhi Declaration.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites the Head of the African Union to take his seat, as a permanent member of the G20.
➡️G-20 in India: Bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak held in Delhi.
➡️ President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi welcome G-20 guests at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G-20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.
➡️10 Delhi-bound flights from Patna cancelled due to G20 Summit. Several flights will remain suspended on September 9, 10 and 11.
➡️Chandrayaan-2 takes a photograph of Chandrayaan-3.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Dharmanagar in Tripura: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco has risen to 1,037; rescue operations underway.
