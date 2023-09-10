AMRI Hospitals Observes Continuous Physiotherapy Education (C.P.E.) 5.O

Bhubaneswar: AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar observed Continuous Physiotherapy Education (C.P.E.) 5.O (5th edition) with participation of more than 200 professional physiotherapists from across all districts of Odisha. Continuous Physiotherapy Education (C.P.E.) conducted every year to generate awareness about the crucial involvement of physiotherapists towards the patients and society enabling people to be mobile, healthy & independent.

The occasion was graced by renowned Dr. Juan Guillon, Osteopath (Argentina). Dr Juan was specialised in Pediatrics and Cranial Osteopathy. He has designed and implemented the first curriculum of Osteopathy in India, following the standards for training established by the World Health Organisation. He teaches regularly in undergraduate and postgraduate Osteopathy programs at Sri Sri University, Odisha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Dr.PatitapabanMohanty (Director of SVNIRTAR) joined as the Guest of Honor. Further, a continuous physiotherapy education (C.P.E.) program was organized with expert Doctors of AMRI Hospitals, which updated the attendee professional physiotherapists on the advanced practices in the field of Physiotherapy which will be beneficial for the patients & public. Dr. Juan Guillon spoke Visceral and cranial influence in musculoskeletal dysfunction and Dr.Patitapaban Mohanty spoke on Recent advancements physiotherapy.

Dr.RohitJaiswal, Vice President & Unit Head, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar said, “Physiotherapists help to take care of patients in all phases of healing from initial diagnosis through the restorative and preventive stages of recovery.” Ms.RajashreeUpadhyaya acknowledged that “Due to expert & technically skilled physiotherapists, the length of stay (LOS) of patients in hospital is reduced as the recovery is faster”. Dr.Siddharth Mishra, Medical Superitendent, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar shared his thoughts at the C.P.E. and said, “Physical therapy is to help regain & restore the pain-free and comfortable movement and overall health that a person experienced prior to an injury, illness or disability”.

This event was organized by Institute of Physiotherapy & Rehabilitations, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar, headed by Dr.SibaniSankarTripathy (PT) along with his dedicated professional skilled team members,Over 200 patients receive physiotherapy treatment daily at AMRI Hospitals.