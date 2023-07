The News Insight had put a poll in its WhatsApp Group with the title – From which Lok Sabha Constituency Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda may contest in 2024?

Out of 39 respondents, 28 persons said that he would contest from Kendrapara Lok Sabha Constituency. At least 8 respondents said he won’t contest in 2024. 3 voted for Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency.