TNI Morning News Headlines – July 12, 2023

➡️Death toll in Kuakhai River tragedy rises to four as the bodies of two more youths were retrieved from the river.
➡️Mahanadi Water Dispute: Odisha seeks 4-week time to submit common format information before Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal.
➡️West Bengal Panchayat Election Update: TMC has won in 34,359 gram panchayat seats, besides leading in 752 seats. BJP has won 9,545 seats and is leading in 180 seats.
➡️1.37 lakh perform Amaranth Yatra in 11 days.
➡️Rape victim has right to terminate pregnancy: Allahabad High Court.
➡️Delhi: Yamuna river water now 2 metres above danger level. Water level of the river was recorded at 207.25 metres at 8 am today.
➡️Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham Yatra stopped due to heavy rains.
➡️Sikkim tops, Uttar Pradesh among bigger States in grievance redressal.
➡️MD and CEO of a private tech firm Aeronics Media Private were brutally hacked to death in Amrutalli locality of Bengaluru.
➡️GST waived off on cancer treatment drugs, special medicines.
➡️Sensex climbs 193.8 points to 65,811.64 in early trade; Nifty up 68.3 points to 19,507.70.
➡️Rupee rises 13 paise to 82.28 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives in Ladakh.
➡️World’s biggest International Temples Convention and Expo to be held in Varanasi from July 22-24.
➡️Sita Dahal, wife of Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, passed away today following a cardiac arrest.
➡️Paris: Indian Tri-services contingent holds practice session in France for the Bastille Day parade on July 14.
➡️South Korea says North Korea fired ballistic missile towards East Sea.
