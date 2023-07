The News Insight had conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – How Many Lok Sabha Seats BJP can win in Odisha in 2024?

Out of 43 respondents, 24 persons expressed confidence that the saffron party would win 8-12 Lok Sabha seats. 17 respondents said BJP would win just 2-4 seats. 2 people gave the saffron party 5-7 Lok Sabha seats.