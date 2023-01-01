TNI Sunday News Headlines – January 1, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
BJD Leaders & Workers met CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas. CM greeted everyone and then walked up to a Divyang to receive a bouquet from him.
⏺️ Odisha Lok Seva Bhawan garden to remain open for public on all Government holidays of January, 2023 except the fourth Saturday of the month.
 
⏺️ Miscreants loot 6 mobile phones from Mo Bus passengers en-route to Cuttack from Nandankanan Zoo.
 
⏺️ 2 killed, 14 injured in massive fire after explosion in Nashik factory.
 
⏺️ Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha assumes command of western air command.
 
⏺️ Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh booked for sexually harassing woman coach, steps down.
 
⏺️ International Year of Millets 2023 begins; 140 Indian embassies to participate in events.
 
⏺️ Price of commercial LPG hiked by Rs 25. A 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be sold at Rs 1,769 in Delhi.
 
⏺️ GST revenues rise 15 pc in December 2022 to over Rs 1.49 lakh crore: Finance Minister.
 
⏺️ India-Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear installations.
 
⏺️ US announces testing for passengers from China and Hong Kong.
 
⏺️ 10 dead, 8 injured in blast at Kabul military airport.
