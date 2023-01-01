TNI Sunday News Headlines – January 1, 2023

⏺️ Odisha Lok Seva Bhawan garden to remain open for public on all Government holidays of January, 2023 except the fourth Saturday of the month.

⏺️ BJD Leaders & Workers met CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas. CM greeted everyone and then walked up to a Divyang to receive a bouque t from him.

⏺️ Miscreants loot 6 mobile phones from Mo Bus passengers en-route to Cuttack from Nandankanan Zoo.

⏺️ 2 killed, 14 injured in massive fire after explosion in Nashik factory.

⏺️ Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha assumes command of western air command.

⏺️ Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh booked for sexually harassing woman coach, steps down.

⏺️ International Year of Millets 2023 begins; 140 Indian embassies to participate in events.

⏺️ Price of commercial LPG hiked by Rs 25. A 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be sold at Rs 1,769 in Delhi.

⏺️ GST revenues rise 15 pc in December 2022 to over Rs 1.49 lakh crore: Finance Minister.

⏺️ India-Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear installations.

⏺️ US announces testing for passengers from China and Hong Kong.