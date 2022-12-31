TNI Evening News Headlines-31 December 2022

➡️The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha today announced the date sheet for commencement of the Annual Higher Secondary Examination, 2023 for Arts, Science, Commerce.

➡️Amid mysterious death of two Russian nationals including a lawmaker in Odisha’s Rayagada district, Odisha Police on Saturday detained Andrew Glagolev, another Russian who was seen begging at deities in Srimandir.

➡️Mathura King Kansa visited GST office in Bargarh town and imposed a fine of 70 lakh gold coins on the officials for not contributing enough money to the treasury of the kingdom.

➡️Assam cabinet today approved the administrative merger of four newly formed districts with existing districts.

➡️ Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the farmers in Uttar Pradesh are not getting minimum support price (MSP) for their crops due to the “dominance” of the middlemen under the BJP government.

➡️ Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will turn its focus on science experiments in 2023 with dedicated missions to the Sun — Aditya — and the moon — Chandrayaan-3.

➡️ Rishabh Pant Undergoes Plastic Surgery On Forehead Day After Car Crash.

➡️ Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to tie the knot on Feb 6 in Rajasthan like Vicky-Katrina.

➡️ New Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 40.5 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the US.