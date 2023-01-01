Sons of Ambani, Adani in Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council

Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Karan Adani, son of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, have been appointed as the members of Maharashtra’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC) announced the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday.

In a move towards taking the country’s economy to achieving a new goal of a $1-trillion economy, the state CMO announced that it will be setting up an Economic Advisory Council comprising of 21 members in the council, which will be headed by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

“The EAC will be crucial in helping the country reach its aim of having a $1 trillion economy. It will operate as a private research body with a focus on topics relating to agriculture, banking, engineering, and education among other things.”– Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, spoke before the legislative council on Thursday.

Other names include, Sanjeev Mehta, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Unilever Limited (FMCG), Amit Chandra, managing director of Bain Capital (share capital from private industries), Vikram Limaye, former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (banking), S. N. Subramanian, chief executive officer and managing director of Larsen and Toubro, Dilip Sanghvi, managing director of Sun Pharma (pharmaceuticals), Anish Shah and Shrikhant badve, chief executive officer of Mahindra & (manufacturing).