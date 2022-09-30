TNI News Headlines – September 30, 2022

🔹Out of 46 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 36 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 553.

🔹Odisha Cabinet today approved a proposal to amend Odisha Civil Services (Combined Competitive Recruitment Examination) Rules-1991.

🔹Former BJD leader Tejeswar Parida to join BJP.

🔹209 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1323646.

🔹General Anil Chauhan takes charge as India’s Chief of Defence Staff.

🔹68th National Film Award 2022: Ajay Devgn, Suriya win Best Actor; Asha Parekh receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

🔹PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

🔹PM Modi to inaugurate 5G services tomorrow.

🔹Natural gas price hiked by 40 pc to record levels; CNG, piped cooking gas rates likely to go up.

🔹RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.9% with immediate effect.

🔹19 killed after Suicide Blast in Kabul Educational Centre.

🔹Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is submitting an accelerated application to join NATO military alliance.

🔹President Vladimir Putin signs treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law.