Heavy Rainfall may dampen Puja Spirit; These Districts get Yellow Warning

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Rainfall
150

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted an dull yet wet Durga Puja in the state. A increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Odisha in between October 2 to October 5, 2022 was predicted.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge in northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal around 1st October, 2022, as per the IMD.

Many districts to experience heavy to heavy rainfall during the Durga Puja period.

The IMD has issued yellow-level alerts for the following districts:

Saturday, October 1: Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri

Sunday, October 2: Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Kendraparha, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar, Jajapur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapathi

Monday, October 3: Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Kendraparha, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar, Jajapur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapathi, Anugul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bauda, Kandhamal, Kalahandi

 

 

