TNI News Headlines – September 26, 2022

🔹 Out of 2436 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 19 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 567.

🔹 182 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1322831.

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today released 5 Edited Volumes of “Encyclopaedia of Tribes in Odisha”. Odisha is the only State till now to publish an Encyclopaedia of all Tribes.

🔹 BJD ZP death case: Dharmendra Sahoo’s cell phones sent for forensic exam; post-mortem report reveals Dharmendra Sahoo’s death was held due to asphyxiation.

🔹 National Testing Agency (NTA) announced Results for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022.

🔹 PM Narendra Modi to depart for Tokyo for Shinzo Abe’s funeral.

🔹 Shiv Sena Patriarch Bal Thackeray’s close aide Champa Singh Thapa & Moreshwar Raje join the faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

🔹 Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Ashok Gehlot apologised to Congress leader over MLAs’ Rebellion.

🔹 Death toll in school shooting in Russia rises to 13, including 7 children.