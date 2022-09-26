TNI News Headlines – September 26, 2022

🔹Out of 2436 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 19 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 567.
🔹182 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1322831.
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today released 5 Edited Volumes of “Encyclopaedia of Tribes in Odisha”. Odisha is the only State till now to publish an Encyclopaedia of all Tribes.
🔹BJD ZP death case: Dharmendra Sahoo’s cell phones sent for forensic exam; post-mortem report reveals Dharmendra Sahoo’s death was held due to asphyxiation.
🔹National Testing Agency (NTA) announced Results for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022.
🔹PM Narendra Modi to depart for Tokyo for Shinzo Abe’s funeral.
🔹Shiv Sena Patriarch Bal Thackeray’s close aide Champa Singh Thapa & Moreshwar Raje join the faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
🔹Common University Entrance Test-PG results announced: National Testing Agency.
🔹Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Ashok Gehlot apologised to Congress leader over MLAs’ Rebellion.
🔹Death toll in school shooting in Russia rises to 13, including 7 children.
🔹German Chancellor Scholz tests positive for Covid-19.
