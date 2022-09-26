BJP seeks High Level probe into Dharmendra Death Case

TNI Bureau: BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo’s death under mysterious circumstances has dragged BJD into controversy. After BJP leader Pravati Parida alleged the involvement of Minister Samir Dash in the case, it became problematic for the rulling party.

A group of state BJP members led by State BJP vice president Pravati Parida met the Commissionerate police today and demanded high level probe into the matter.

Pravati Parida said, Minister Samir Dash is behind the death of the newly elected ZP member. Dharmendra Sahoo had posted on Facebook about some videos that would probably reveal the truth but after his death, the post was surprisingly deleted from the social media.

Dharmendra also posted a video saying, Politics is behind the disturbance he was having in his family.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Why did he get a ticket if he wasn’t even from a political background”, Dharmendra Sahu’s father in law also questioned.

Pravati Parida has requested the commissionerate police to look into this matter that will reveal the real culprit.

Notably former MLA Baidhar Mallik, Bhubaneswar district president Babu Singh, Jagannath Pradhan were also present with Pravati Parida.

Dharmendra Sahoo was found hanging from the balcony of his house in his residence in Sishupalgarh area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Saturday.