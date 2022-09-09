TNI News Headlines – September 09, 2022

🔹Out of 55 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 46 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 868.
🔹Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announces results of Odisha Civil Services 2020 Main written examination.
🔹Application for Second Phase PlusII E-Admission to begin from September 10.
🔹Daughter of a vegetable seller in Adaba village under Gajapati district cracks NEET.
🔹People gather to celebrate the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idol in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan.
🔹India declares state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.
🔹Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
🔹Journalist Siddique Kappan gets bail from Supreme Court nearly two years in jail.
🔹Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurgaon show cancelled after threats by VHP, Bajrang Dal.
🔹BJP leaders dropped as Chief Ministers, Central Ministers get new roles.
🔹Rupee continues downward trend, falls by Rs2.76 in interbank.
🔹Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to field first against Pakistan.
