Journalist Siddique Kappan gets Bail from SC

TNI Bureau: The Court has granted bail on Friday to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who was taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh police for alleged links to the Popular Front of India (PFI) and charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

A bench headed over by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit ordered that he be produced within three days before the trial court, which will release him on bail on the terms that it deems appropriate.

The bench, which also included Justices S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha, stated that the court had gone over some documents on file. “At this stage, we will refrain from dealing with and commenting on the progress of the investigation and the materials gathered by the prosecution because the matter is still in the framing stage,” the bench stated. However, the bench stated that he was granted bail “considering the length of custody endured by the appellant and the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case.”

The court ordered Kappan to remain in Delhi for the first six weeks after his release and to report to the local police station every Monday. After this period, he will be free to travel to Kerala and report to the local police station every Monday. It also asked him to surrender his passport and not contact anyone involved in the controversy.

Raihana Siddique, Kappan’s wife, said she had filed a bail application in connection with the Enforcement Directorate case against him. “I hope Kappan gets bail soon in the ED case as well.” It was registered as part of the UAPA case. I want to thank everyone who supported me and my family during this legal battle. ‘We can’t explain the trauma we’ve experienced in the last two years,’ she said.