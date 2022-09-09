List of Govt Medical Colleges in Odisha; Seats & Admission Details

TNI Bureau: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) results on 7th September, Wednesday. Qualifiers are hopeful to get admitted to their desired medical colleges all over the country.

Odisha has also a number of prestigious government medical colleges with finest studying atmosphere and faculties.

Here, let’s sneak in the list of Odisha’s government medical colleges, no of seats and their admission details.

SCB Medical College and Hospital-

Shri Ram Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital is state’s top government medical college. It is situated in Cuttack. There are 250 seats to take admission to medical course. Out of the 250 seats, 85% of admissions are done through state quota and 15% through NEET counseling at the national level.

MKCG Medical College and Hospital-

Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical college is in Berhumpur of Odisha. It is another famous medical college and hospital in the state. There are 250 MBBS seats in the Institute which are filled through NEET counseling.

Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR)-

Formerly Burla Medical College (BMC) and Veer Surendra Sai Medical College and Hospital (VSSMCH), it’s state’s one of the finest and most famous medical college and hospital. It is located in Sambalpur district. A total number of 200 MBBS seats are there in the college. The admission takes place based on the NEET results.

Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital-

Bhima Bhoi medical college and hospital is a full-fledged tertiary Government medical college in Balangir district of Odisha.

This government Institute has 100 MBBS seats. The admission merit list is declared based on the NEET-UG results.

Fakir Mohan Medical college and hospital-

Known as state’s one prestigious college, this medical Institute is in Balasore. There are a total number of 100 seats for MBBS course.

SLN Medical College and Hospital-

Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital, also popularly known as SLN Medical College and Hospital, is a government medical college and hospital located in Koraput district of Odisha.

It is the 4th Government Medical College opened in Odisha.

There are 125 MBBS seats which are filled as per NEET ranks.

Govt Medical college and hospital, Bhawanipatna–

This medical college and hospital is situated in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district.

This government Institute has 100 MBBS seats.

Govt Medical college and hospital, Keonjhar-

This government medical college is a newly built Institute with 100 seats.

The new batch of MBBS admission will take place as per NEET ranks.

Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College-

Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College is a full-fledged tertiary Government Medical College located in Baripada of Mayurbhanj District.

The Institute has a total no of 125 MBBS seats.