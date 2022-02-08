TNI News Headlines – February 08, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 242 more COVID positive cases & 702 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 204 local contact cases and 38 quarantine cases.

➡️ 5376 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1234352.

➡️ Odisha Government allows reopening of Pvt Play schools, KG Schools from February 14.

➡️ President Ramnath Kovind to visit Puri on February 20.

➡️ Centre to develop five light houses in Odisha to promote tourism.

➡️ Odisha Government staff to get 3-day Special Casual Leave to exercise franchise in Panchayat polls.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Rajya Sabha for being at the forefront of reforms in mining/coal sectors.

➡️ All religious institutions in Odisha capital to reopen from February 12.

India News

➡️ Seven soldiers trapped in Arunachal avalanche found dead: Indian Army. Their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site.

➡️ Four CRPF jawans injured as Naxals trigger IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur; three were airlifted to Raipur.

➡️ Hijab row: Teargas fired in Karnataka college campus, curfew imposed in one more district.

➡️ Congress, DMK, IUML, CPM, CPI, VCK, MDMK, and JMM staged a walkout from Lok Sabha on hijab row.

➡️ Hijab row: All schools, colleges shut in Karnataka for 3 days, CM Basavaraj Bommai appeals for peace.

➡️ Government of India increased recruitment to IPS from 150 to 200 from 2020 Civil Services Examination.

➡️ 4,844 people granted Indian citizenship during last five years: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

➡️ Over 5 crore children aged between 15-18 years have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine jabs: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

World News

➡️ US offers $10 Million reward to help track ISIS-K Leader Sanaullah Ghafari alias Shahab al-Muhajir.

➡️ India summons Korean envoy, expresses displeasure over Hyundai Pakistan tweet.