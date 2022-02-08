Safer Internet Day: Check how to be safe Online

By Prashant Sahu: As more and more people log onto the internet, online privacy and security have emerged as major concerns. To spread awareness about online safety, February 8 is being celebrated as Safer Internet Day across the world. Its aim is to create safe and better internet, where everyone is able to use technology responsibly, respectfully and creatively.

On the eve of Safer Internet Day, here are some tips to follow:

🔸 Don’t Store Credit – Debit Card Photos , PAN – Aadhar Like Sensitive Documents in Mobile Gallery . Its Very Risky to Store those.

🔸Don’t Scan QrCodes for getting Money .

🔸Don’t Search Google for any Customer Care Numbers.

🔸Don’t install QuickSupport / Anydesk like Remote Apps on Mobile on request of unknown persons . Better never install that.

🔸Always Check your Saving Accounts Balance . Dont Keep lakhs n lakhs in Saving ac . Better do FD and keep urgent balance . For tracking Bank ac anytime , you can use Whatsapp banking.

🔸Don’t talk with strangers regarding financial matters / KYC matters.

🔸Don’t accept Friend request in FB with Beautiful unknown lady Profiles.

🔸Don’t click on Unknown SMS / Whatsapp links.

🔸In OLX , see the buyer front to front and sell products.

🔸Don’t take online loans.

🔸Don’t give mobiles with PhonePe-GPay to Kids to play games.

🔸Always disable International Transactions in Credit – Debit Card.

*** This article is written by Prashant Sahu, a Cyber Security Expert, based in Bhubaneswar