TNI Morning News Headlines – February 09, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ 22 more patients succumb to COVID in Odisha; death toll in the State mounts to 8,797.

➡️ Number of judges in the Orissa High Court rises to 33 as the posts of 6 new judges have been approved.

➡️ Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) to be held today.

➡️ Odisha-Cadre IAS Officers Manoj Ahuja and Arti Ahuja appointed in key posts at centre.

➡️ Odisha-based smoke artist Samarendra Behera pays tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar by making her portrait.

India News

➡️ Hijab Row crossed the State borders of Karnataka and surfaced in Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 23-year-old R Babu stranded on the Mountain reef of Malampuzha in Kerala since 30 hours; Teams of Indian Army undertaken a rescue operation.

➡️ India’s Writing With Fire nominated for Best Documentary Feature at Oscars 2022.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Assembly re-adopts Bill against NEET.

➡️ Minimum 10 years in jail, Rs 1 lakh fine, BJP promises to tighten ‘love jihad’ law in Uttar Pradesh.

World News

➡️ Oscars 2022: Jane Campion becomes 1st woman for being nominated twice in Best Director category.

➡️ Global Covid caseload surpassed 400 million.

➡️ Highest glacier on Mount Everest melting at alarming rate: Study.

➡️ Nepal Government report accuses China of encroachment into territory.