TNI News Headlines – February 01, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 547 more COVID positive cases & 528 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 507 local contact cases and 40 quarantine cases.

➡️ 7767 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1209313.

➡️ Low sectoral allocation in Union Budget could hamper inclusive growth, needs to be reconsidered: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

➡️ Cyber Criminals steal Rs 1.31 Cr from Bhubaneswar in January; only Rs 9,47,550 recovered by Police.

➡️ IPL 2022: Two players from Odisha –Subhranshu Senapati and Abhishek Raut– have found place in list of 590 cricketers shortlisted for auction.

India News

➡️ Commercial 19 kg LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 91.50.

➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allocated Rs 3,676 crore to conduct Census 2022.

➡️ Centre enhances Intelligence Bureau Budget by 13.42%.

➡️ Union Budget has a provision of Rs 1.37 lakh crores of capital investment support for Railways.

➡️ Mumbai eases Covid-19 curbs: Night curfew lifted; restaurants, theatres to operate with 50% capacity.

➡️ India imposes 30 per cent tax on income from digital assets.

➡️ Rape Case: Supreme Court grants protection from arrest to Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains till Thursday.

➡️ Centre announces Rs 2.37 crore provision for direct payment of MSP.

➡️ India will provide Rs 6,292 Crore as Development Assistance to other Countries, Rs 200 Crore to Afghanistan.

World News

➡️ Eden Gardens to allow 75% seating for India-West Indies series.

➡️ India & European Union held their 2nd maritime security dialogue in a virtual format today.

➡️ US blocks Pak ambassador Masood Khan’s appointment over ‘possible terror links’.

➡️ India Beat China In Back-To-Back Matches In Women’s FIH Pro League, Win Second Game 2-1.