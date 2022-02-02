Dr. Rajeshwar Singh – From ED to BJP

Insight Bureau: Hours after he took VRS from service, former ED Joint Director and Encounter Specialist Dr. Rajeshwar Singh has beein fielded from Sarojini Nagar Seat in Lucknow in place Minister Swati Singh.

He is all set to officially join the BJP on Wednesday. Rajeshwar Singh was accorded farewell on Tuesday, last day of his service.

Rajeshwar Singh has served 10 years in Uttar Pradesh Police and 14 years in Enforcement Directorate. During his tenure, he has investigated several high-profile cases like 2G spectrum allocation scam, AgustaWestland helicopter deal, Aircel Maxis scam, Amrapali scam, Noida Ponzi scheme scam and Gomti riverfront scam. He will become the second bureaucrat after Aseem Arun who has left his job and joined BJP.

Rajeshwar Singh is the one who sent Sahara chief Subrata Rai to jail for illegally taking 24000 crores from people in the name of housing finance. At the same time, for giving green signal to Aircel-Maxis deal, then Finance Minister P Chidambaram was given water. Apart from these, as an ED officer, Rajeshwar Singh has been involved in the investigation of cases like 2G spectrum scam, coal scam, Commonwealth Games scam. He had requested the Enforcement Directorate to give VRS six months ago. At the time of applying for VRS, Rajeshwar was working as Joint Director of ED Lucknow Zone. He is counted in the supercop.

Rajeshwar Singh is a 1996 batch PPS officer. He was considered an encounter specialist during his posting as Deputy SP in Lucknow. In the year 2009, Rajeshwar Singh had gone to the ED on deputation. There also he solved many important cases. Rajeshwar Singh has 13 encounters in his name, through which he was successful in bringing the dreaded and hardcore criminals to the dock. Within 14 months of joining the UP Police, he had made a different identity for himself. It is not surprising that he was awarded the titles of ‘Encounter Specialist’ and ‘Cyber ​​James Bond’ on the basis of his work.

Rajeshwar Singh, who was a joint director of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that troubled the Congress, is a native of Pakhrauli in Sultanpur district of UP. Rajeshwar Singh, a graduate in engineering from the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, also holds a degree in Law and Human Rights. He is a 1996 batch PPS officer. He was considered an encounter specialist during his posting as Deputy SP in Lucknow. In the year 2009, Rajeshwar Singh had gone to the ED on deputation. There also he solved many important cases.

“I join the PM’s mission to make India a Vishwa Guru, as a participant, to contribute with conviction and integrity in this process of nation-building,” he wrote yesterday while announcing that his VRS was approved.