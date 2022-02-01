Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik ‘Not Satisfied’ with Union Budget 2022

Insight Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik while welcoming some of the announcements in Union Budget 2022-23, has disapproved the “central apathy” towards Odisha on various issues and also expressed concerns over reduction of allocations in some sectors.

The CM also expressed disappointment saying there is nothing in the budget for the middle class and poor who are affected by price rise and inflation as well as Covid Pandemic.

Naveen also expressed concerns over reduction in MGNREGS and other sectors that would hurt the poor and farmers.

Highlights of Naveen Patnaik’s Budget Reactions:

➡️ Welcomed proposals on Infrastructure Growth, Health, Education as well as extension of ECLGS.

➡️ Expressed concerns over reduction of allocation in Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, Higher Education, Rural Development & Women & Child Development.

➡️ Expressed concern over reduction in MGNREGS during Pandemic.

➡️ Urged to reconsider the decision of reduction in food subsidy under NFSA as that would hurt the farmers.

➡️ Serious issues of offtake by FCI leading to dislocation in paddy procurement, were not taken care of.

➡️ Budget 2022 did not address the concerns of middle class and poor affected by price rise and inflation.

➡️ Budget did not address issues like sharp decline in LPG subsidy, which will affect household economics badly and women will bear the brunt of LPG price rise.

➡️ More than 20% of the Union Taxes are proposed to be collected through levy of Cess and Surcharge which is against the spirit of co-operative federalism.

➡️ Welcomed Central recognition to Millets which was first promoted by Odisha Govt while the ‘Odisha Millet Mission’ has created a big buzz.

➡️ Increased allocation under Jal Jivan Mission, PMAY are welcome steps. However, genuine demands of Odisha on rural housing are neglected, while the same is considered for other States.

➡️ Odisha is the only State in India, more frequently affected by natural calamities, but our repeated demand for special consideration in this regard has not been addressed in the Budget.