TNI Evening News Headlines – September 28, 2023

➡️ Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over 14 districts of Odisha during next 24 hours. IMD warns of heavy rain in Odisha from September 30 to October 3.
➡️ Odisha Government had allocated a total budget of Rs 183,67,39,340 for Biju Yuva Vahini in two years.
➡️ BJP MLAs Mohan Majhi and Mukesh Mahaling have been suspended from the Odisha Assembly for the remaining days of the Monsoon Session after they threw pulses to the Speaker’s podium today.
➡️ 15 Odisha Districts classified as Earthquake Zone.
➡️ Father of India’s green revolution MS Swaminathan passes away at 98.
➡️ Manipur: Imphal West District Additional District Magistrate issues orders – Restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted for 29th September, 2023 from 5 am to 11 am for all areas of Imphal West District.
➡️ Main accused in Ujjain Rape case deeply injured in Encounter.
➡️ Gujarat Police has seized 80 kg of drugs from the coast, whose value in the international market is Rs 800 crore.
➡️ Maharashtra: Lord Ganesh idol from Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai being taken for immersion amid a huge gathering of people.
➡️ Ravichandran Ashwin named as replacement of Axar Patel who has failed to recover in time for the World Cup after sustaining a left quadriceps strain.
➡️ Asian Games: Indian men’s squash team beats Nepal 3-0, assured of medal.
➡️ Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale assured of a bronze medal after reaching the mixed doubles semifinals at Asian Games.
